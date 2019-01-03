Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

The old toilet block at Saltwater Park has now been demolished.

The old toilet block at Saltwater Park has now been demolished. TREVOR VEALE

A NOTORIOUS toilet block, once the site of an assault on a teenage boy at the hands of serial paedophile Kevin Scott, has now been demolished.

Located by Coffs Creek on a stretch of Harbour Dr and just a short walk to the Jetty, the park's potential to be a family-friendly destination has been hindered by the amenities' rather unnerving reputation.

But now Coffs Harbour City Council are working on a project to turn that around, knocking down the toilets and constructing a new kayak-launching ramp, playground and pathways at the park.

In 2016, Dorrigo man and convicted paedophile Kevin James Scott was jailed after cornering and indecently assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the cubicle, and made national headlines two years later after he was released back into the Dorrigo community.

The 73-year-old was however sent back to jail in May 2018 for breaching his parole conditions.

But that wasn't the first offence Scott committed at Saltwater Park - having been sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2003.

Serial paedophile Kevin Scott. Facebook

The old toilet block was also anecdotally known for being a 'cruising' area for homosexual men, with an online website listing it as a public space where men could meet to engage in sexual activity.

Opening just before Christmas, a new accessible toilet block now stands at the park at a different site.

In a statement, Coffs Harbour City Council noted the new block, connected to a new carpark, has its entrance orientated towards Harbour Dr to "allow passive surveillance from the roadway”.

"This is aimed at minimising anti-social behaviour,” the statement read.

The new toilet block is fitted with a wireless monitoring system, allowing the council to open and close doors, control lights and more.

As part of the council's Coffs Creek Remediation Project, the new launching ramp, playground and pathways at Saltwater Park are due for completion by the end of this year.