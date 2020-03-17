Council creates internal team to deal with Covid-19

Coffs Harbour City Council has postponed a number of events including this year's Harmony Festival, which was due to be held on March 29.

Coffs Harbour City Council has set up an internal team to coordinate its approach to Covid-19.

This team will continue to meet throughout the course of the pandemic to manage the impacts of the virus on staff and services to the community.

Council is following the advice of the Australian Government, World Health Organisation (WHO) and NSW Health in the implementation of workplace measures to help minimise any possible infections.

They have provided hand sanitisers and advisory notices at entry points of Council facilities for staff and customers.

Council is also encouraging members of the community, especially older and vulnerable people, to consider the nature of their inquiries before attending Customer Service Centre or facilities in person.

People can call Council on 6648 4000 or email coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au in the first instance. Anyone needing to make account payments is being asked either to use the online payment options detailed on the account, or call Council.

Council is taking a risk management approach to the pandemic and seeking to minimise any potential impact.

This year’s Harmony Festival, which was due to be held on March 29, is being postponed based on the NSW Government’s directive to not run events at which 500 or more people are expected.

Similarly, Council will be postponing programs and activities in facilities that attract smaller numbers of people until April 14 – at which point it will be reviewed.

The NSW Senior State Oz Tag Championships, due to be held from March 27-29 at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium has been postponed by the organisers, who will announce new dates in due course.

Council will also be advising any other organisations that use or hire venues to abide by the NSW Government directive and review their planned activities as per the health advice issued by the WHO, the Australian government and the NSW Department of Health. This will include regular users of our venues and facilities.