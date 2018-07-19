Council clears up CCTV controversy

THE council has come forward in a bid to clear up confusion after questions had been raised over whether a $584,000 project to install CCTV and lighting at Park Beach was ever completed.

Coffs Harbour City Council hit back after Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser insinuated the works at Park Beach were never completed in response to a recent announcement a $900,000 grant will be used to install CCTV at the Coffs CBD and Toormina.

The council has confirmed the project at Park Beach, which included the installation of six CCTV cameras and 53 new lights and the removal of vegetation, was in fact finished before the end of last year.

The council said the project hit every milestone in the agreed schedule with the Federal Government's Attorney General's Department.

"In response to community concerns over anti-social behaviour in the Park Beach area, Council applied for the grant funding of $584,082 from the Safer Streets Programme in 2016,” said Steve McGrath, Council's General Manager.

"As part of the funding agreement we had to provide a schedule of works, which also helps decide when each funding package is released throughout the project.”

He said planning and design work began in December 2016 after the grant was in place, vegetation removal began in February 2017, and installation of the fibre optic cables and lighting began in June 2017 and was completed before Christmas.

The CCTV was operational soon afterwards.

"Bearing in mind the interest that the local State Member has shown in this Federally-funded project, we're surprised that he hadn't noticed that the work had been finished,” Mr McGrath continued.

"Perhaps he needs to take a walk around Park Beach when he returns from his overseas trips to reacquaint himself with his electorate?”

Mr Fraser made the comment on the Advocate's Facebook page, however he has since corrected the mistake.