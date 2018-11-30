Council clarifies date change for Oz Day celebrations

Bellingen was one of three NSW councils that drew the ire of Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton for shifting the date of Australia Day celebrations.

Bellingen was one of three NSW councils that drew the ire of Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton for shifting the date of Australia Day celebrations. Trevor Veale

BELLINGEN Shire Council has clarified that while it has changed the date of its Australia Day Awards Ceremony next year, it will still hold the citizenship ceremony on January26.

Bellingen was one of three NSW councils that came under fire from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton for shifting the date of the celebrations, threatening the councils would be punished by government for making the move.

He said the Federal Government would strip the councils of the right to hold citizenship ceremonies if celebrations were not held on Australia Day.

Bellingen Shire Council voted in October to hold the 2019 Australia Day Awards ceremony on the evening of January25, stating it would encourage a greater audience on the Friday night given Australia Day falls on a long weekend.

Mr Dutton however suggested the councils, also including Hawkesbury and Kempsey, had political motives.

"I don't care whether people are seeking to move it in an obvious way or playing games, the intent is very clear,” he told Sydney's 2GB radio.

"This may be the agenda of the Greens and the Labor Party but it's not the agenda of ratepayers.

"The rules are clear - if they're not going to abide by it, then they'll find themselves without the ability to conduct the ceremony.”

The Department of Home Affairs administers citizenship ceremonies and outlines protocols which local governments must follow.

The future date of the awards ceremony in Bellingen will be decided based on a "thorough consultation process” with the community and the success of next year's event.

Coffs Harbour City Council will continue holding all Australia Day ceremonies on January 26. Nominations are now open for the Australia Day Awards until December 14. Visit the council website.