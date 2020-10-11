Council calls for applicants for COVID grants

CHCC Mayor Denise Knight say people have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

CHCC Mayor Denise Knight say people have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE assistance for community groups struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic will be on the way.

This week Coffs Harbour City Council voted to extend rent waivers for sporting and community groups until March next year following a number of requests.

“Council has continued to receive calls and emails over the past months, grateful for the assistance already given and asking for further rental help,” said Council’s director business services Andrew Beswick.

“We can now continue to run a waiver program for a further six months, but with an assessment every three months to ensure assistance is being given to tenants who are most in need and to the extent they continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Councillors also confirmed the establishment of a temporary grants program open to community groups to help fund activities to enhance community wellbeing in the face of the pandemic.

Applications will open from tomorrow for organisations who have an income of less than $2 million and who receive less than 70 per cent of their income from government sources.

“A lot of people have been hit hard by the social isolation from family and friends caused by the pandemic restrictions and border closures, so we’re keen to do what we can by assisting local community groups to run events and activities that bring people together safely or online,” said Mayor Denise Knight.

At Thursday’s Council meeting, motions to implement both measures were carried unanimously.