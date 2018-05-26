Council by-elections now a relic

COUNCIL by-elections will be consigned to the history books under new regulations to be introduced by the NSW Government in 2020.

Minister for Local Government, Gabrielle Upton, said 10 recommendations in the report delivered by the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters will align practices at council and state elections.

Ms Upton said this would increase transparency and accuracy of council elections and improve public confidence in the system.

She said changes to the way candidate preferences are distributed will ensure the outcome of a local government election is transparent, fair and accurate.

"When a candidate reaches the quota and is elected, their surplus votes are transferred to other candidates according to the numbered preferences on a ballot paper,” Ms Upton said.

"Currently these surplus votes are distributed based on a random sample which could potentially introduce an element of luck into the outcome but under the changes, random samples will no longer be used.

"Instead a new fractional transfer system called the 'weighted inclusive Gregory method' will be adopted to ensure that all votes are counted which will improve the fairness and accuracy of the election outcome.”

This method is a complex mathematical equation which allows a candidates preferences to be assessed to an even deeper level than before, ensuring distribution is much more accurate.

The changes will also allow the implementation of reforms to give councils the option of filling a councillor vacancy without holding a costly by-election.

Currently if a councillor resigns within 18 months of being elected a by-election must be held to fill the vacancy.

The recommendation is for a vacancy to be filled by a vote countback process where the next candidate in line will be elected.

However, Labor's Shadow Local Government Minister Peter Primrose said the need for by-elections has already been removed from the statute books two years back.

"It's totally unnecessary because Parliament changed the law in 2016 to prevent by-elections,” he said.

"By-elections cost local communities hundreds of thousands of dollars and ordinary families are hit with fines for not voting.

"Parliament changed the law to allow countbacks but the Minister has done nothing to bring in the necessary regulations.

"Now we find out nothing will be put in place until 2020.”