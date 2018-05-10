Council asks residents what does Woolgoolga need?

IDEAS on playground equipment, shade, seating, amenities, picnic tables, landscaping and other features for the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve are now being sought from the community so that a detailed design for its future can be created.

"Woolgoolga has a unique character and history and we want the new-look Reserve to reflect the very things that make it so special â€" and the best people to tell us are the locals," the council's Section Leader Local Planning Sharon Smith said.

An interactive map that allows people to comment and make suggestions is now open, along with an online survey.

The online tools will be open for comment until June 4.

"The reserve is an important landmark, attracting visitors and locals and contributing hugely to the local economy.

" We are now at the stage of the process where we need to know what facilities people think are important essentially what should it look like and feel like to anyone enjoying the space," Ms Smith said.

In addition to the online consultation tools, there will be a community open day on May 19 at the reserve from 9am to 1pm where people can pass on their ideas and feedback in person.

The Woolgoolga business community is also invited to a business engagement opportunity at the Woolgoolga Diggers Club from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday, May 18.

Businesses are requested to register for this event by clicking here.

Posters, flyers and postcards publicising all the consultation options have been circulated throughout Woolgoolga to get as many people to take part as possible.

"We're now at the pointy end of the work where we are trying to get a picture of what the Reserve should look like from the people who know it best. Please take this chance to have your say," Ms Smith said.

The detailed design work is the latest stage of an ongoing project to bring the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve Plan of Management and the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan to life.