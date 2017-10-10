Could you save $50,000?

FOLLOWING yet another month interest rates on hold by Reserve Bank, many mortgage holders have begun to look for a better deal.

One broker is reminding us that savings of tens-of-thousands of dollars are available by refinancing.

RateCity research show investors paying interest-only at the average rate of 4.89% can save up to $59,524 by switching to one of the lowest rates on the market of 3.94%.

"Just because the cash rate is standing still, doesn't mean mortgage holders should,” RateCity money editor Sally Tindall said.

"A $50,000 saving is not to be sneezed at. That's a lot of people's annual salaries, right there,” she said.

A recent RateCity survey found that a third of Australians hadn't changed lenders since they opened their first bank account as a child.

"If you're struggling to make ends meet, it might be time to break up with your bank,” Ms Tindall said.

"Refinancing to a lower cost lender can help you pay down your debt before rates rise.”

Meantime REINSW President John Cunningham said rate rises could be getting closer.

"Speculation is mounting that the next interest rate move will be up and that increase is now being touted to occur within the next six months. The RBA is in a holding pattern and consumers should continue to make sensible decisions in regard to the financing of their property purchases,” Mr Cunningham said.