25°
Property

Could you save $50,000?

SAVE: Refinancing can save tens of thousands of dollars
SAVE: Refinancing can save tens of thousands of dollars Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

FOLLOWING yet another month interest rates on hold by Reserve Bank, many mortgage holders have begun to look for a better deal.

One broker is reminding us that savings of tens-of-thousands of dollars are available by refinancing.

RateCity research show investors paying interest-only at the average rate of 4.89% can save up to $59,524 by switching to one of the lowest rates on the market of 3.94%.

"Just because the cash rate is standing still, doesn't mean mortgage holders should,” RateCity money editor Sally Tindall said.

"A $50,000 saving is not to be sneezed at. That's a lot of people's annual salaries, right there,” she said.

A recent RateCity survey found that a third of Australians hadn't changed lenders since they opened their first bank account as a child.

"If you're struggling to make ends meet, it might be time to break up with your bank,” Ms Tindall said.

"Refinancing to a lower cost lender can help you pay down your debt before rates rise.”

Meantime REINSW President John Cunningham said rate rises could be getting closer.

"Speculation is mounting that the next interest rate move will be up and that increase is now being touted to occur within the next six months. The RBA is in a holding pattern and consumers should continue to make sensible decisions in regard to the financing of their property purchases,” Mr Cunningham said.

Topics:  mortgage real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Fishing workshops and demonstrations

Fishing workshops and demonstrations

Spend the day learning about fishing through workshops, demonstrations and competitions.

Win for Meeke in Spain

Kris Meeke cuts a corner in his Citroën on the way to victory in Rally de España.

Meeke's victory in Rally de Espana a confidence booster for Citroen.

WIRES needs help to feed the masses

WIRES: All rescued creatures great and small need feeding.

Online campaign to assist 2500 volunteers

Is this Emerald Beach's best?

Step inside ONE Agency's Joanne Vines' Pick of the Week

Local Partners

Beachside Apartment, Ripe for Renovation

8/16 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $226,000

A red hot renovation opportunity in a prime beachside location. Enjoying an elevated position on the 2nd floor with secure access and bomb proof double brick...

Walk to beach - access to rear yard...

57 Lights Street, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 1 $449,000 ...

Moments away from the beach, nestled in the heart of beautiful Emerald Beach in a quiet street opposite small park you will find this three bedroom home, perfect...

Own your own piece of paradise...

5 Slattery Place (off Shephards Lane), Coffs Harbour 2450 ...

House 4 2 2 $579,000

Living close to town doesn't mean compromising on peace, privacy and a sweeping, lush view. This commanding four-bedroom Coffs Harbour home takes in gorgeous...

Semi rural atmosphere, beach lifestyle close by...

34 Poynten Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 3 2 $620,000 ...

Searching for that relaxing tranquil lifestyle whilst not wanting to lose the beach proximity? Then this is the home for you! Set on 3626m2 of land is this four...

Set on a near level block in a sought-after neighbourhood!

39 Kinchela Avenue, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 2 $499,000

Are you looking for a home with the "feel good" factor and nothing to do but move in and enjoy...then this exceptionally maintained home backing onto a reserve is...

Inner City Subdivision Potential?...

29 Marcia Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $380,000

Handy to the City Centre and Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre, this property represents a potential development opportunity for the astute buyer. Comprising an...

Renovated City Centre Unit.....

7/11 Lyster Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 $265,000

Conveniently located in the City Centre and within walking distance to the heart of Coffs Harbour CBD, this 2 bedroom unit is situated at the rear of a complex of...

Ocean, Island and Hinterland Views...

4/77-79 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $325,000

Located mid-way between the City Centre and Jetty Beach, this 2 bedroom unit has top floor prime location, with ocean, island, Coffs Creek and hinterland views.

Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

2/95 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $259,000

If you thought you'd missed out, we've found one more! A popular option for wanting to avoid apartment living. This private & freestanding 2 bedroom villa has its...

Park Beach Townhouse Just a Short Walk to the Beach....

4/23 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $410,000

Everything you could want is all within an easy walk from this 3 bedroom townhouse, located just a short 350m from the beach, 650m from Park Beach Plaza Shopping...

Airbnb shuts door on Coast address-sharing plan

There's no room at the Noosa Shire Council inn for tourism free-loaders.

Should online holiday booking agencies hand over your address?

Building with two owners in 124 years up for sale

FOR SALE: The Maclean Post Office building.

A piece of Clarence history on the market

Be captivated by this Sawtell home

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

What are property prices doing on the Coffs Coast?

SELLING SEASON: Spring is having its usual effect on the Coffs Coast.

We're one month into the selling season