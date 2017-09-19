30°
Could this be the best 'job' ever.

Is your little one a Kmart kid?
Wendy Andrews
by

KMART is searching for toy testers for the Kmart Kids Toy Review. To enter all you need to do is upload a one-minute video of your four to eight year old explaining how they would best review toys.

Six lucky families will be chosen to win an all expenses trip to Melbourne to participate in Kmart's kids toy review.

Terms and conditions apply. Applications close 5pm September 22 so be quick if you want to enter.

Kmart's kids toy review will be conducted by kids with their parent or guardian in attendance at Chadstone Shopping Centre on October 8.

All winning non-Victorian based families will receive return airfares, one night accommodation, car transfers and lunch at Chadstone Shopping Centre. And as en extra bonus winners take home their favourite products.

Upload a one minute video by Friday 5pm to be in the running. Details on how to enter here

