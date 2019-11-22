Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cairns Aquarium Senior Reptile Handler Aaron Hopper with an Emerald Tree Monitor PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Cairns Aquarium Senior Reptile Handler Aaron Hopper with an Emerald Tree Monitor PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Offbeat

Could this be Queensland’s most interesting job?

by Grace Mason
22nd Nov 2019 7:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'VE got a love of all things creepy and crawly, this could be the job for you.

Cairns Aquarium has put out the call for a new reptile handler to help with all creatures great and small at the CBD St site, pitching it as the "dream job" for animal lovers.

Senior reptile handler Aaron Hopper, who has been working at the aquarium for more than two years, said he loved his job and the animals he worked with every day.

He said it was the emerald tree monitors, mostly found in Papua New Guinea, he enjoyed working with most.

"They're very inquisitive, charismatic little animals and they're very rewarding to work with," he said. "Reptiles are always teaching you something different."

Mr Hopper said they were seeking someone with at least three years' experience who was not shy in front of a crowd as they would be doing public demonstrations with various animals.

He said the new recruit would be involved in everything from feeding, cleaning, enrichment and display design.

To apply and for more details go to
www.cairnsaquarium.com.au

More Stories

animals cairns editors picks job ad

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More refugees headed for regions

        premium_icon More refugees headed for regions

        News The Federal Government will today release a review into Australia’s refugee and humanitarian program and its response will lead to a shake-up of the system.

        ‘It’s ruined me’: Teacher innocent of sexual touching claims

        premium_icon ‘It’s ruined me’: Teacher innocent of sexual touching claims

        News “I was wrongly accused from the very start. It has made me completely lose faith in...

        Mega fire unprecedented for Coffs region

        premium_icon Mega fire unprecedented for Coffs region

        News We've put the mega fire in perspective.

        RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

        premium_icon RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

        Cricket Leeson’s chances were few and far between at the Sydney Sixers but a move to the...