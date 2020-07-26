Could this active trend help Coffs climb to new heights?

BOULDERING, the healthy, social trend that is sweeping the nation. But what is it?

In short, bouldering is just like rock climbing but it is done without ropes on four to five- metre walls above big foam mats.

Now, bouldering gyms are being introduced right around Australia and the sport has even been added to the, now postponed, Olympic Games.

The form of climbing has been around for decades, with climbers taking on all forms of outdoor rock in the most beautiful of places.

But to make the sport more accessible, indoor gyms with synthetic rocks are now found right around the world.

Ivy Hawkins, 10 of Rose Bay enjoying her school holidays at Rock It Climbing Centre. Picture: Zak Simmonds

It is a common complaint on the Coffs Coast that there is nothing for young people to do aside from going to the beach, the big banana or the pub.

While that is not entirely true, I feel we need more forms of leisure and entertainment in this beautiful part of the world.

I come from Canberra, where a bouldering gym called Blochaus has climbers returning each and every day, and it's the one thing I've been missing the most.

Although companies have opened bouldering gyms around the country, Blochaus has opened one in almost every major city in Australia.

Some may say it's not a sustainable business idea, but I think it would thrive because it would not only give our young people something to do, but also somewhere to congregate without getting into trouble.

The health benefits, social aspects and novelty of the sport are enough to attract people from almost every demographic.

Gyms like New Breed Movement have incorporated elements of bouldering into their venues, but nothing compares to a location solely dedicated to the sport.

It may be some time before we see something like this here, but I think that one day, we will get our own bouldering gym on the Coffs Coast.