Could superyachts soon call the Fraser Coast home?

MASSIVE VESSELS VISITING: The Fraser Coast Regional Council is courting strategies to attract massive superyachts to the region, following the release of the State Government's Superyacht Strategy last month. PETER CARRUTHERS

THE Fraser Coast is laying ground to cash in on the multi-million dollar superyacht industry with a plan to attract the massive vessels into the region's waters.

Strategy plans were formulated last month after Fraser Coast councillor David Lewis attended a workshop in Bundaberg about plans to get the region ready to attract the boats.

Cr Lewis confirmed he was approaching Cairns MP Michael Healy, the leading figure behind the State Government's Superyacht Strategy, to tour the region's marine infrastructure and tourist hotspots to assess the region's suitability to host the massive vessels.

The strategy outlines a gameplan to develop economic opportunities around the superyacht industry and how build infrastructure to support the industry's growth.

With State Government figures indicating the industry pumps up to $300 million into the economy and provides up to 3000 jobs per year, he said the Fraser Coast has the potential to be a hub for the yachts travelling up and down the Queensland coast.

"The council is keen to work with marine businesses to attract superyachts and other large vessels to our region," Cr Lewis said.

"Superyacht owners typically have more than $30 million net worth, time is money for this group of people.

"Being able to enjoy some Hervey Bay scallops by the Esplanade before embarking on a whale watching journey and then on to Lady Elliott Island is an iconic maritime itinerary."

Hervey Bay is already identified as a potential superyacht location in the strategy alongside Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast.