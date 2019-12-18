Could Spank be moving near you?

THE pink neon sign might be down but business is still running at 19 Orlando Street.

For over 25 years, the site has been a brothel but after a DA recently lodged, it has been proposed to turn into a real estate agency for Nolan Partners.

Coffs Harbour Spank manager, Michael Harris said they will continue to run business as usual until January 31 at the current site.

The Advocate tried to find out where Spanks’ next location will be, but did not get a confirmation.