Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
19 Orlando street.
19 Orlando street.
News

Could Spank be moving near you?

Rachel Vercoe
18th Dec 2019 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE pink neon sign might be down but business is still running at 19 Orlando Street.

For over 25 years, the site has been a brothel but after a DA recently lodged, it has been proposed to turn into a real estate agency for Nolan Partners.

Coffs Harbour Spank manager, Michael Harris said they will continue to run business as usual until January 31 at the current site.

The Advocate tried to find out where Spanks’ next location will be, but did not get a confirmation.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        premium_icon Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        News A 28-year-old Sandy Beach woman has been escorted to hospital by police following the horrific discovery.

        Wife killer shows no emotion as sentence handed down

        premium_icon Wife killer shows no emotion as sentence handed down

        News Killer John Edwards showed no emotion over murder sentence.

        Tiny House makes big difference to Nymboida family

        premium_icon Tiny House makes big difference to Nymboida family

        News A SINGLE mum and her daughter who lost their home in a fire storm will have a brand...

        The Shoreline to success at Park Beach

        premium_icon The Shoreline to success at Park Beach

        News Keeping it all local: Tender awarded on $100-million development.