Could Meghan Markle win an Emmy for Suits?

MEGHAN Markle retired from acting earlier this year but could score one last accolade to remember her time on TV.

The Duchess of Sussex has been put forward for an Emmy nomination for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits.

USA Network has submitted Meghan and the rest of the Suits cast for Emmy consideration, a spokesman confirmed to ET.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits. Picture: Shane Mahood/USA Network

Meghan is up for a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting actor in a Drama Series category.

She faces stiff competition from Westworld's Thandie Newton, Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, and The Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd, who won the award last year.

After announcing her engagement to Prince Harry and quitting acting last year, Meghan defended her decision to retire from the profession that made her famous.

Meghan Markle retired from acting last year. Picture: James Whatling / MEGA

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter. And keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years," she told the BBC.

"We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we've done there and now it's time to work as a team with [Harry]."

Shortly after her marriage to Harry, Kensington Palace hastily amended Meghan's online bio after it failed to mention her time on Suits.