Could mean the difference between life or death

A GRANT program that helps sporting clubs access life-saving technology is now open.

The Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program began in 2017 and provides grants to community sport clubs for half the cost of purchase and maintenance of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said access to defibrillators in sporting clubs increases the chance of survival by up to 75 per cent for patients experiencing cardiac arrest.

"For many of our residents, access to a defibrillator could be the difference between life or death," Mr Fraser said.

"Across the state, the NSW Government will aim to provide more than 2,500 life-saving defibrillators to local communities and I strongly urge eligible local clubs to consider applying."

Minister for Sport, Stuart Ayres said the Local Sport Defibrillator Program has assisted over 400 sporting organisations attain the life-saving technology during the first round of the program's scheduled four-year duration.

"With over 7,000 people experiencing out of hospital cardiac arrest in NSW every year, immediate access to CPR and defibrillation at local sports grounds is vital," Mr Ayres said.

"In 2018, we hope to increase the availability of defibrillators at community-based sports facilities and improve the likelihood of survival for incidents of cardiac arrest.

Clubs receive 50 per cent towards the funding and maintenance of a defibrillator. Applications close September 14. You can apply here.