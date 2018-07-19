Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A defibrillator in use.
A defibrillator in use. Rufous52
News

Could mean the difference between life or death

19th Jul 2018 9:30 AM

A GRANT program that helps sporting clubs access life-saving technology is now open.

The Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program began in 2017 and provides grants to community sport clubs for half the cost of purchase and maintenance of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said access to defibrillators in sporting clubs increases the chance of survival by up to 75 per cent for patients experiencing cardiac arrest.

"For many of our residents, access to a defibrillator could be the difference between life or death," Mr Fraser said.

"Across the state, the NSW Government will aim to provide more than 2,500 life-saving defibrillators to local communities and I strongly urge eligible local clubs to consider applying."

Minister for Sport, Stuart Ayres said the Local Sport Defibrillator Program has assisted over 400 sporting organisations attain the life-saving technology during the first round of the program's scheduled four-year duration.

"With over 7,000 people experiencing out of hospital cardiac arrest in NSW every year, immediate access to CPR and defibrillation at local sports grounds is vital," Mr Ayres said.

"In 2018, we hope to increase the availability of defibrillators at community-based sports facilities and improve the likelihood of survival for incidents of cardiac arrest.

Clubs receive 50 per cent towards the funding and maintenance of a defibrillator. Applications close September 14. You can apply here.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Up to speed on Rally Australia running in 2019

    Up to speed on Rally Australia running in 2019

    Sport The Coffs Coast will learn if Rally Australia has retained its place on the 2019 WRC calendar.

    • 19th Jul 2018 11:30 AM
    Council clears up CCTV controversy

    Council clears up CCTV controversy

    News Six cameras, 53 security lights installed at Park Beach.

    • 19th Jul 2018 11:30 AM
    No take zone changes to marine park

    No take zone changes to marine park

    News Boundary changes in the Solitary Island Marine Park come into force

    • 19th Jul 2018 11:00 AM
    Who is the undie flusher?

    Who is the undie flusher?

    News Residents warned not to flush underwear down the loo.

    • 19th Jul 2018 10:30 AM

    Local Partners