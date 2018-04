Marc is pet of the week.

MARC the one and half year old Mastiff, mixed breed, Australian Kelpie is ready for his forever home.

He is a high energy, boisterous dog requiring consistent training, rules and boundaries.

Marc gets on well with other dogs but can be over the top, requires daily exercise and is suitable for an experienced dog family.

Cost: $320 plus lifetime registration.

ID: 413466