Could Drake be coming to Coffs Harbour?

HEAR that hotline bling? Could it be the Canadian rapper Drake ringing to book a gig at Coffs?

Drake's label Universal Music has posted a cryptic message on social media of the musician etched on the Big Banana with the hashtag #drakewhen?

The 30-year-old has also been etched on some of Australia's other iconic landmarks such as Ballina's Big Prawn, the Sydney Opera House and Lunar Park.

Could the posts be hinting at an Australian tour? Drake will be heading on a world tour next year but Australia was not listed on the initial tour dates.

Or perhaps the R&B crooner will be releasing a Down Under inspired new album.

Universal Australia has been contacted for comment.