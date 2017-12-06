Could Coffs Harbour's skyline be rising?

HIGHER YET: Building height limits in Coffs Harbour could be raised from 17m to 44m.

HIGHER YET: Building height limits in Coffs Harbour could be raised from 17m to 44m. Trevor Veale

A REVIEW of building heights and built form modelling will be discussed at the last Coffs Harbour City Council meeting of 2017.

The draft review examines a number of scenarios and provides a preferred option for future development within Coffs CBD, raising heights from 17m to 44m and increasing floor space ratios from 2.5:1 to 4.5:1.

If the council agrees with the recommendations of the draft review on Thursday, then it is recommended it places it on public exhibition for 28 days.

Subsequent changes to the Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013 or Coffs Harbour Development Control Plan 2015 would occur in a separate process.

The council business paper outlined the importance of the impact changes to building heights may make to the skyline both when viewed at a distance and on ground level.

Housekeeping review

An amendment to the DCP made last month will also brought up for discussion at the council meeting.

A 'housekeeping' review of the amendment aims to make the DCP clearer and easier to use.

It also seeks to address a Notice of Motion from September, which requested a review of shed/ancillary development sizes within residential zones.

It's recommended the council publicly exhibits the draft Coffs Harbour DCP 2015 - Amendment 2 for 28 days.

Stadium upgrade

A development assessment report, prepared by council, for alterations and additions to C.ex Coffs International Stadium has been lodged with the Joint Regional Planning Panel (Northern Region).

Estimated cost of construction is $9,579,471.

As the development is valued at more than $5million, the application must be determined by the JRPP and not the council.