Could Coffs be getting an international cruise ship terminal?

YOU could soon be setting off on a cruise from Coffs Harbour.

Coffs and Yamba have been identified as two potential locations in an investigation for a new international cruise ship terminal on the Mid North Coast.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey along with Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser announced the start of the investigations as part of the launch of the State Government's Future Transport 2056 strategy.

"This is a major step, with the need for a facility being recognised in the 10 to 20 year horizon, so early investigations can begin now", Mrs Pavey said.

The investigation aims to link the new facility with North Coast tourist hotspots and part of the process will look at how to integrate the proposed port with the wider area.

"The cruise industry is booming and is set to get bigger in coming years. A cruise terminal would give the region a share of that industry," Mr Constance said.

Future Transport 2056 is Transport for NSW's new strategy to meet the state's transport needs over the coming four decades.

"The strategy has a strong focus on regional NSW, with an emphasis on customer needs, better connectivity and growing regions," Mr Fraser said.

Future Transport 2056 is open for public feedback until December 3 and can be viewed at future.transport.nsw.gov.au.