More than $2 million dollars is unclaimed on the Northern Rivers.
Offbeat

Could a piece of unclaimed $146 million be yours?

23rd Jul 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
THERE is more than $146 million dollars, waiting to be claimed ... and some of it may be yours.

NSW residents are being encouraged to check whether they are owed any of the millions of dollars waiting to be claimed with Revenue NSW.

Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope said more than $146 million in "forgotten money" was sitting with Revenue NSW, including money from share dividends, trust accounts, deceased estates, overpayments and a range of other sources.

"There are more than 9000 unclaimed items worth more than $2 million in the Northern Rivers region alone.

"The value ranges from $20 in share dividends to a trust fund worth more than $1 million," Mr Tudehope said.

"Cost of living is a major issue facing families and households across the State, which is why we want people to check their eligibility. It only takes a few minutes and you could walk away with extra money in your pocket."

Revenue NSW holds more than 414,000 unclaimed items from private companies, State Trustees, local councils and government agencies that can't be returned to owners because their contact details are out of date and they cannot be tracked down.

"Finding out if you are eligible is quick and simple. If you enter your name into the free search tool on the Revenue NSW website you can see if you have an eligible claim. If you do have a claim, notify Revenue NSW and collect your money," Mr Tudehope said.

"You can also make an appointment at a Service NSW centre with a cost of living specialist and they can help you check your eligibility for any unclaimed money, as well as other rebates and incentives including Active Kids vouchers, CTP refunds, and free registration for regular toll users."

The NSW Government will hold the money indefinitely until it is claimed. To find out if you are eligible for any unclaimed money, go online.

Lismore Northern Star

