The $100m Shoreline development stands as the city’s largest privately-funded construction.
Costs rise in anticipation of Park Beach population boom

Jasmine Minhas
23rd Apr 2020 5:30 AM
AN anticipated population boom of seniors in the Park Beach area due to the construction of a $100m retirement village will be the subject of discussion at this week’s council meeting.

Councillors will vote on whether to endorse the Draft Park Beach Area Contributions Plan 2020 for public exhibition, which outlines revised infrastructure costs that aims to support the growing area.

This includes the construction of additional carparking, active recreation space, traffic calming measures and an amenities block.

Developers Bachrach Naumburger Group, who own Park Beach Plaza, are constructing the gated retirement village dubbed Shoreline at Park Beach at the corner of York and Arthur Streets.

The construction site at the corner of York and Arthur Streets.
The luxury development stands as the city’s largest ever privately-funded construction, and will include 185 apartments and townhouses, and an aged care facility containing 120 beds.

The current capital cost the council has allocated to public infrastructure in Park Beach is around $640,000, however the Draft Plan has revised the figure to $1,608,712 in light of the Shoreline development.

As part of this, traffic calming measures along Ocean Parade, with an estimated construction timing of 2022-2023, would cost $78,772.

Trees, lighting, footpaths, recreation space and an amenities block, with estimated construction timings between 20122-2034, would cost a total $1,185,000.

An artist’s impression of The Shoreline at Park Beach.
Another $344,940 in funding has been earmarked for additional parking spaces on Ocean Parade between 2028-2029, and Foster St between 2025-2026.

According to the Draft Plan, infill development in Park Beach will accommodate 824 people to the year 2040.

Councillors will on Thursday night decide whether to put the Draft Plan on public exhibition for at least 28 days to seek submissions.

Coffs Coast Advocate

