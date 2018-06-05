Costa's Chinese investment applauded

Costa Group General Manager Peter McPherson accepts the Business Excellence Award for Agriculture, Food & Beverage at the prestigious 25th Annual AustCham Westpac Australia-China Business Awards.

COSTA Group's General Manager Peter McPherson has returned to the Upper Corindi blueberry farms with a major international award in hand.

Costa Group won a Business Excellence Award for Agriculture, Food & Beverage at the prestigious 25th Annual AustCham Westpac Australia-China Business Awards held in Shanghai.

"The footprint that Costa has established in China working together with Driscoll's has taken a lot of hard work and most importantly this has involved a commitment to work cooperatively and harmoniously with local stakeholders, including government officials, our employees and local villagers," Mr McPherson said.

The award recognises the agronomic practices that Costa has brought to China, including its world leading blueberry IP and substrate growing methods which has been a real game changer for the way in which not only berries are grown in China, but agriculture is conducted in general.

"Importantly the award is also recognition of how Costa has worked with all local stakeholders in helping to realise their commitment to agricultural policies and practices that improve economic development by creating jobs in agriculture, have a positive environmental impact and benefit the greater social good," he said.

Mr McPherson made special mention of the great work of Costa's local employees in working to establish three farms in Yunnan Province and their willingness to learn and apply new skills.

He said Costa's investment in China is one of the largest made by a foreign-owned company in Chinese agriculture in recent years.