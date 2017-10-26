Costa offers new traineeships for local youth

IF YOU'RE looking for a senior school option that leads to a career in horticulture, agriculture or the business industry, this one is for you.

Costa, one of Australia's leading growers, is offering a range of school-based and post-school traineeships in horticulture and business studies in 2018.

Costa is offering a total of 10 school-based traineeships to current Year 10 students to start next year as part of a HSC pattern of study.

The traineeships are available in Certificate II Horticulture, Certificate III Business, Certificate II Business and Certificate III Business Administration.

Costa is also offering six Certificate III - Production Horticulture traineeships to school leavers for 2018.

Jayne Burke, national human resources advisor for the Costa berry category, said the traineeships were a great opportunity for young people to gain work experience and on-the-job training, while also gaining recognised qualifications.

"We are excited to offer these new opportunities for students across our regions. We are a major employer in the Mid North Coast and across regional Australia. We employ not only horticulturists but skilled people in areas including administration, finance, human resources, logistics and quality,” Ms Burke said.

Parents and students are being invited to an information session hosted by Costa, TAFE NSW and VERTO Apprenticeship Network to find out more about the traineeships.

The information session is from 5-6pm, Wednesday, November 1, Woolgoolga C.ex, Boundary St, Woolgoolga.