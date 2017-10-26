News

Costa offers new traineeships for local youth

Costa provides opportunities for locals.
Costa provides opportunities for locals. Trevor Veale
Jasmine Minhas
by

IF YOU'RE looking for a senior school option that leads to a career in horticulture, agriculture or the business industry, this one is for you.

Costa, one of Australia's leading growers, is offering a range of school-based and post-school traineeships in horticulture and business studies in 2018.

Costa is offering a total of 10 school-based traineeships to current Year 10 students to start next year as part of a HSC pattern of study.

The traineeships are available in Certificate II Horticulture, Certificate III Business, Certificate II Business and Certificate III Business Administration.

Costa is also offering six Certificate III - Production Horticulture traineeships to school leavers for 2018.

Jayne Burke, national human resources advisor for the Costa berry category, said the traineeships were a great opportunity for young people to gain work experience and on-the-job training, while also gaining recognised qualifications.

"We are excited to offer these new opportunities for students across our regions. We are a major employer in the Mid North Coast and across regional Australia. We employ not only horticulturists but skilled people in areas including administration, finance, human resources, logistics and quality,” Ms Burke said.

Parents and students are being invited to an information session hosted by Costa, TAFE NSW and VERTO Apprenticeship Network to find out more about the traineeships.

The information session is from 5-6pm, Wednesday, November 1, Woolgoolga C.ex, Boundary St, Woolgoolga.

Topics:  business careers costa costa farms traineeship

Coffs Coast Advocate
Who let the dogs out?

Who let the dogs out?

Normally the topic of conversation in the group is about their beloved pets but this week everyone was talking out the new sign.

Things are about to get spooky

Where will you be on Halloween?

Local events celebrating Halloween

New ideas for the global market incubated in Coffs

INNOVATIVE THINKER: Innovation Hub Coffs Coast manager Tony Rothacker said Coffs Harbour is being put on the world map for its start-up companies.

The Coffs Coast gets a step closer to Silicone Valley

Vodafone customers could soon have improved coverage

BETTER RECEPTION: Vodafone customers could be getting better mobile phone coverage if the network provider's proposed new tower and facility upgrades go ahead.

New mobile tower and facility upgrades proposed for Coffs Coast

Local Partners