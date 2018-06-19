Cost of living budget 'laughable'

Latest budget measure will not make a real difference for NSW families struggling to pay for electricity according to NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley.

THE Berejiklian Government's latest budget measure will not make a real difference for NSW families struggling to pay for electricity according to NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley.

Mr Foley said Premier Berejiklian's announcement to set up Service NSW desks at five trial sites across the State is nothing more than a gimmick.

"The Berejiklian Government's so-called cost of living budget measure is laughable,” Mr Foley said.

"This is nothing more than a gimmick; they want you to go to a public servant at a desk so they can tell you how much more you're going to pay on electricity bills.

"For eight long years the Liberal Government has had one energy policy - privatise everything. The result is an electricity supply that has become unaffordable for many."

A statement from NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley and Shadow Minister for Industry, resources and energy Adam Searle said electricity bills in NSW have continued to climb since the Liberal Government sold off the electricity network, including the power generators, and took the Australian Energy Regulator to court to block its determination to lower bills.

It also stated last year the energy companies that have a 90 per cent share of the NSW retail market increased electricity prices by up to 20 per cent.

Labor has a real plan to make electricity affordable and will re-regulate the electricity market to help households and businesses struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living under the Berejiklian Government the statement said.

Shadow Minister for industry, resources and energy Adam Searle said "this is a joke. There are already free services out there for consumers to do this.”

"The fact the Government is trialling this in five locations for a limited time shows that even they don't think it'll work.

"Consumers need a government that takes real action - such as re-regulating the electricity market."