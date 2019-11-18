Cost of Enterprise Park pricier than anticipated

An artist's impression of the Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park.

THE Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park development is now estimated to cost $1 million more than initially anticipated, bringing the total investment required to $25 million.

Coffs Harbour City councillors last week voted to seek further grant funding from the State and Federal Governments that is needed to progress the 98-lot development located on vacant land in the northern precinct.

An update of the exact cost breakdown and funding remains confidential at this stage.

Cr Paul Amos was the only councillor who did not vote in favour of the motion.

Preliminary works, which have seen several tenants relocated and buildings demolished in the area, have been underway for the past two years after the subdivision was approved by the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel in 2017.

The Air Force Cadets, the Air League Coffs Harbour Squadron and Coffs Skydivers were all uprooted and their buildings demolished as part of the early works.

In November 17, the council sought an internal loan funding from the Sewer Fund of $10.5 million, which has since been granted.

The Coffs Harbour Business and Enterprise Park site proposed off Aviation Dr.

A council report has stated a project risk register and a Probity Plan are in place to ensure proper decision making processes are followed, and conflicts of interest are managed.

The Enterprise Park is anticipated to attract a mixture of business enterprises and new aviations enterprises to the area, potentially boosting employment opportunities and growth of the city.

The $25 million cost will be confirmed once all construction tenders have been awarded.

In October the council adopted an updated version of the Airport Master Plan, which outlines its 20-year vision for the airport.

The 195-page document revealed the council’s expectations for the future management of the airport and Enterprise Park.

The council is currently preparing a long-term lease of the airport to a private operator, and stated the incoming lessee must meet the council’s goals as outlined in the document.

The Enterprise Park development will occur in stages, with Construction Certificate approvals being sought for the Phase 1 works.

An Expression of Interest process is yet to begin for the long-term lease of the airport.

See a breakdown of the Airport Masterplan Update 2019 here.