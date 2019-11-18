Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bespoke finished Chinese cabinet.
A bespoke finished Chinese cabinet. iStock
Home & Decorating

Cost-effective tricks for beautiful bespoke furniture

by TRACEY HORDERN
18th Nov 2019 12:00 PM

I have long loved the word bespoke - and, I like to think, long before the word became as frequently used as it is today. Originally used to describe the handmade suits from London's Saville Row tailors, bespoke is now used to define unique designs across the board, including furniture and homewares.

Bespoke describes one-off pieces or, at the very least, designs that have been individually embellished or finished, with an appreciation for individuality, originality and quality.

There's the obvious finishes that we can apply, such as painting or sanding a piece of furniture to enhance the appearance of it. But over the years I've learnt there are a few other tricks.

For instance, few of us consider the impact of knobs or handles on doors, cupboards and cabinets. But these tiny (and practical) details can make a world of difference with little effort.

For instance, I recently acquired a beautiful mirrored chest of drawers. I loved it, but I did not find the small, cheap looking silver knobs remotely attractive. I hunted down some exquisitely handmade distressed mirrored and brass knobs from the other side of the globe online - and voila! For less than $50, the mirrored chest of drawers is vastly improved.

Another simple change to a piece of furniture was made by possible by re-spraying a dull, silver metal drum coffee table. For less than $20 and with an easy 20 minutes of effort, this item was transformed into a one-off, bespoke antique gold metal coffee table. The same goes for adding antique brass upholstery tacks to an otherwise plain bedhead. It too transformed for around $20, plus an hour of gentle hammering.

bespoke bespoke furniture home homewares interior design tracey hordern
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Thief steals bike and leads police on 250km/h pursuit

        premium_icon VIDEO: Thief steals bike and leads police on 250km/h pursuit

        News A ROUTINE Sunday night has turned into a heart-stopper for Safety Beach's Aaron Collins, after a thief stole his Kawasaki Ninja and took off at 250km/h.

        WINNERS: Coffs claims top titles at tourism awards

        premium_icon WINNERS: Coffs claims top titles at tourism awards

        News Coffs' popularity as a go-to holiday destination further cemented.

        IN COURT: The 52 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 52 people facing the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour...

        Man taken to hospital after ploughing into highway barriers

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after ploughing into highway barriers

        News THE driver smashed into barriers on the wrong side of the highway.