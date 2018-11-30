Menu
Avon is leaving Australia
Business

Cosmetics company Avon to close Australian operations

Hannah Busch
by
15th Feb 2018 3:59 PM
ICONIC beauty company Avon will deliver its last catalogue to Australian buyers by the end of the year. The company announced today it would close its operations across Australia and New Zealand.

Avon ANZ president and managing director Sharon Plant said in a statement it was a sad day for employees and representatives.

"In line with this, after a thorough deliberation on our performance, the direct selling conditions in the market, and potential for growth, we have considered all options for the business and it is with much sadness that we are announcing our decision to exit the Australia and New Zealand markets," the statement said.

Ms Price used a Youtube video to address staff and the iconic 'representatives', who sell to people who are often their neighbours and friends. 

She said the company would be supportive and respectful to the representatives affected by the decision. 

"You've been the heart of this business and we're deeply saddened to be parting ways with you because of this change," she said in the video. 

Avon began operating in Australia in 1963. 

avon beauty
