Coronavirus testing clinic opens in Coffs Harbour

Assessment clinics testing for Covid-19 have been opened by the Mid North Coast Local Health District in three cities including one in Coffs Harbour.

Assessment clinics testing for Covid-19 have been opened by the Mid North Coast Local Health District in three cities including one in Coffs Harbour.

THE Mid North Coast Local Health District has opened Covid-19 assessment clinics at Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Kempsey.



Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said the clinics are recommended for anyone returning from overseas who develop symptoms within 14 days of their return, people who have had close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case and develop symptoms within 14 days of last contact.

Testing is also recommended for people admitted to hospital with severe respiratory infection, even if they haven't returned from overseas travel, and for healthcare workers who have a respiratory illness or fever.



Current government advice is that people without symptoms do not need to be tested.

"It is vital that these COVID-19 assessment clinics are not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable," Mr Dowrick said.

"We are continuing to do everything we can to keep our staff, patients and the community safe."



The assessment clinics are open at:



• Port Macquarie Base Hospital, 10am to 4pm weekdays

• Coffs Harbour Health Campus, 10am to 2pm weekdays

• Kempsey District Hospital, 8am to 12noon weekdays.

Outside of these hours, people who are unwell should present to their local Emergency Department.

In Port Macquarie and Kempsey, the clinics can be accessed via the hospital Emergency Departments.



In Coffs Harbour, the clinic is open in the specialist on-call parking area near the Emergency Department.

For more details, call the MNCLHD Assessment Clinic Hotline on 1300 001 956.

The best way to protect yourself from Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses such as influenza is to:



• Avoid touching your face

• Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub

• Cough and sneeze into a tissue, dispose immediately and wash your hands; or cough and sneeze into your elbow if a tissue is not available

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms

• Stay home if you are sick

The NSW Government also has the latest information available for community and businesses.