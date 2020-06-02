Menu
Health

Coronavirus NSW: Gyms to reopen on June 13

by James O’Doherty
2nd Jun 2020 12:18 PM

 

Gyms, fitness classes, dance studios and community centres will be allowed to open across the state from June 13.

Gyms, yoga, pilates, and other fitness centres will reopen with up to 10 people per class and 100 people per venue.

Tattoo and massage parlours will also be allowed to open for up to 10 clients.

Some indoor recreation facilities including pools and saunas will also be open with restricted numbers.

Social distancing will be required at all venues.

"There's a lot of people desperate to get back in there," Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

"As they say, you build summer bodies in winter, and that's what we're doing today," Deputy Premier John Barilaro said.

Community sport will restart for under 18s from July 1.

"Re-opening kids' sporting competitions on 1 July gives groups and local government ... time to work through all the new changes," Mr Hazzard said.

