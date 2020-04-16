Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

Gladys Berejiklian says she's "on the same page" as the PM when it comes to schooling and is working on a plan to return students to NSW schools by term three.

It comes as NSW recorded just 11 new cases from 3000 tests in the past 24 hours bringing the number of confirmed cases across the state to 2897.

Meanwhile a contact tracing team is making up to 1300 calls a day to keep COVID-19 in check across the state.

Despite there being no COVID-19 community transmission cases listed in the Northern Rivers, investigations are ongoing to determine how two residents contracted the virus.

It seems that many Australians remain confused about what they can and cannot do, and an astonishing number are not heeding calls to stay at home, new polling shows.

And Mororo newlyweds are back on home soil after 28 days of lockdown in Peru, with police escorts and an emergency flight from a military air base thrown in. Now that's a honeymoon to remember!



There's a new wave of people, almost impossible to detect, who are evading coronavirus containment methods, silently spreading the disease across Australia.

A mass exodus of older teachers aged over 60 and pregnant women from the nation's schools is likely to be enforced for the next six months under a back-to-school plan being considered by political leaders.

Karl Stefanovic delivered a brutal on-air grilling of the NSW Premier over the handling of the infamous Ruby Princess cruise ship this morning.

As we mentioned yesterday, bin night across Australia has been transformed by the posting of some weird and wacky dress-ups, but for one couple, their post has definitely become "a bit unusual".

And finally in a story sure to warm the cockles of your heart, a 94-year-old woman has defied all odds in Melbourne, with hospital staff applauding as she was discharged after fighting off the coronavirus.





EDITOR'S PICKS

BOLT: What's the government waiting for?

Distancing may be needed until 2022