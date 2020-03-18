Coronavirus fears close several public pools

Coffs Harbour City Council has made the decision – in consultation with pool operators – to close Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Nana Glen public swimming pools from Sunday.

Coffs Harbour City Council has made the decision – in consultation with pool operators – to close Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Nana Glen public swimming pools from Sunday. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour City Council has made the decision to close a number of public swimming pools.

"In light of the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, Coffs Harbour City Council has made the decision - in consultation with pool operators - to close Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Nana Glen public swimming pools from Sunday, March 22," a council spokesperson said.

These pools usually operate from September to the end of April but will now remain closed until September.

The Coffs Harbour War Memorial Swimming Pool is usually open all year round. A review on the operation of that pool will be undertaken no later than Monday (March 23) or sooner if required.

Anyone with any questions with regards to Learn to Swim programs or other pool-related activities, is asked to contact the pool operators on 6652 1779.

"This is a constantly evolving situation and we are continually monitoring updates from the Australian and NSW Governments to ensure our operations are in line with the latest advice. "The health and safety of our staff and community remains our ongoing priority."

Woolgoolga generic.Woolgoolga Pool. 24 January 2018 Trevor Veale

Council has set up an internal team to co-ordinate its approach to COVID-19.

Council is also encouraging members of the community, especially older and vulnerable people, to consider the nature of their inquiries before attending Customer Service Centre or facilities in person.

People can call Council on 6648 4000 or email coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au in the first instance. Anyone needing to make account payments is being asked either to use the online payment options detailed on the account, or call Council.

For information on current changes to our programs and services go to Council's website www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/coronavirus