Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CORONA: Letter claims Bundaberg’s first case of virus

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Mar 2020 11:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LETTER has begun circulating on social media claiming Bundaberg has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

It claims the case is a Bundaberg woman who recently returned from Indonesia and is an employee of the Bundaberg Oral Health Service.

The letter claims the Bundaberg Oral Health Service has been closed for 14 days as a precaution and contact tracing is well underway.

The letter is claimed to be from the Acting Executive Director of Acute Hospital and Community Services.

The NewsMail has made inquiries with the relevant departments to confirm the reports, but has not received confirmation at this stage.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo
bundaberg bundaberg hospital coronavirus covid-19 novel coronavirus
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young brothers said they knew who killed William Tyrrell

        Young brothers said they knew who killed William Tyrrell

        Crime Brothers said they saw the suitcase a man had William Tyrrell in, an inquest has heard.

        Council buildings up for sale

        premium_icon Council buildings up for sale

        News Fancy owning a council building? Now is your time.

        Millions of voices heard as Lifeline celebrates 57 years

        premium_icon Millions of voices heard as Lifeline celebrates 57 years

        News Lifeline gives millions of callers in crisis someone to talk to in their darkest...

        Local Health District responds to surgeon’s claims

        premium_icon Local Health District responds to surgeon’s claims

        News "Our focus is...on our patients and delivering quality health care."