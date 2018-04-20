Menu
Offbeat

Corona chief makes whole home village millionaires

25th Nov 2016
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE founder of Corona has left $3.3 million to every single resident in the Spanish village he grew up in. 

Antonino Fernández, passed away at age 98 in August and he left behind a substantial fortune of 169 British Pounds to the 80 residents of the tiny village of Cerezales del Condado. 

The UK Telegraph reports the owner of the only bar in town was hugely thankful: "I do not know what we would have done without Antonino. We used to have no Pesete."

Fernandez was raised in the village which is in the province of Leon in northwest Spain. 

His family battled poverty and at age 14 he was forced to leave school and work in the fields. 

When he was 32-years-old his uncle invited him to move to Mexico and work in a brewery, which he did. 

Working his way up through the ranks to Chairman Fernandez was credited with making the brand a global success - he handed control of it to his nephew in 2005. 

donations editors picks millionaire

