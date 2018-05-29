Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Cornelia Frances dead at 77
Celebrity

Actress Cornelia Frances dead at 77

by Jonathon Moran
29th May 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:00 PM

MUCH loved Australian actor Cornelia Frances has lost her battle with cancer.

The 77-year-old star of Home and Away is understood to have been surrounded by close family and friends when she died overnight in Sydney.

Frances was a veteran of Australian acting, having played Morag Bellingham on long running Seven soap Home and Away.

Australian actor Cornelia Frances has lost her battle with bladder cancer. Picture: Richard Dobson
Australian actor Cornelia Frances has lost her battle with bladder cancer. Picture: Richard Dobson

 

RELATED NEWS:

Cornelia Frances: "I'm going to fight this thing"

Cornelia Frances diagnosed with cancer

Cornelia Frances' favourite things

She also hosted Seven game show The Weakest Link.

Her other credits include Sons and Daughters, Prisoner, Young Doctors and Kingswood Country.

Frances was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2017 before being told it had spread to her hip.

The actor spoke to The Sunday Telegraph from her Royal North Shore Hospital bed in January.

Actors Cornelia Frances and Peter Phelps.
Actors Cornelia Frances and Peter Phelps.

"I swear I have had a hex placed on me for the past 12 months," she said.

"I discovered I had bladder cancer. This then spread to my hip bone which fractured, and then I almost died from loss of blood due to an ulcer in my throat. Despite all this, I am still here, as the old song goes."

Cornelia Frances on set.
Cornelia Frances on set.

 

At the time, Frances spoke of her hopes to return to acting as Ray "Alf" Meagher's evil sister Morag.

"I would dearly love to go back to Summer Bay but haven't heard anything as yet," she said.

Frances is survived by her son, Lawrence.

Actor Cornelia Frances was the host of The Weakest Link. P
Actor Cornelia Frances was the host of The Weakest Link. P

 

 

Actors Cornelia Francis and Luke Jacobs
Actors Cornelia Francis and Luke Jacobs
actress celebrity cornelia francis editors picks home and away prisoner sons and daughters the weakest link tv

Top Stories

    One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    premium_icon One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    News Crash scene investigators have made their way to the scene of a fatal accident at Sandy Beach.

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Breaking Fatal crash scene at Sandy Beach this morning.

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Property A Sydney buyer has paid top dollar for this beach-front home

    Food glorious food at Wedding Expo

    Food glorious food at Wedding Expo

    News Caterers and more will be at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo

    Local Partners