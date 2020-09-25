Corindi Beach voted one of the best worldwide

A POPULAR coastal holiday park at Corindi Beach has been placed in the top ten per cent of the accommodation sector worldwide.

Reflections Holiday Park at Corindi Beach has earned a 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award after continued great guest feedback.

The award is the highest honour the online travel platform can bestow, and is based on worldwide reviews and opinions from travellers.

“We strive to give families and guests great memories to look back on and we love to see the burdens of their everyday lives fall away when they come and experience our park,” Park Managers Amy and Jason Doyle said.

“Kids also love our school holiday programs which we mix with a variety of activities from family food or music nights, kids craft activities and face painting.”

The accolade comes after the holiday park was last year named a finalist in the Caravan and Camping Industry Association’s high-competitive award for Best Holiday Park.

“Park Managers Amy and Jason Doyle take great pride in their park and their park is no stranger to being honoured for its commitment to the satisfaction and wellbeing of their guests,” Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said.

“If you want fresh air, natural relaxing spaces, sparkling beaches and a Covid-safe environment, then our coastal parks like Corindi Beach are the way to go.”

Earlier this week travel company Wotif released data showing the Coffs Coast region is shaping up to be the fifth most popular school holiday destination in NSW.

The data revealed interest had surged by 180 per cent.