Four-try Oates’ future still in doubt

EVEN the euphoria of a four-try Sunday was not enough for Corey Oates to declare he was now certain to stay with the Broncos next season.

And it was probably a good decision not to jump too early because you never know if a headline-making performance will result in a few extra coins in the contract.

Oates was in impressive form as he terrorised poor Sea Eagles winger Brad Parker who had the most forgettable game of his career with a series of spills and stumbles.

Coach Wayne Bennett quipped Oates had added another zero to the contract he was negotiating with the Broncos with one of his best efforts of the season.

If they needed to be shown what he was worth again … (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

While it appears he will stay in Brisbane Oates distanced himself from the suggestion it was a formality.

"Obviously I have a new manager (George Mimis) so I have someone to handle that so I can focus on the football,'' Oates said.

"It would be nice (to stay in Brisbane) but I have no control over that so I have left that to manager. I have told him my preference and left it with him.''

The comical twist to Oates afternoon was that although he scored four tries it was one that got disallowed just before the hooter that was most warmly received by Broncos officials sitting in the grandstand.

The "no try'' verdict meant they would play the stumbling Dragons rather than the more physical and dangerous Warriors on Sunday.

Oates believes the form of halves Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima had been the key to Brisbane's three-match winning streak.

The Broncos are talking up their blossoming teamwork. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)



"The halves copped a lot of criticism at the start of the year but they are the reason why we have been playing so well.

"You can see them starting to take control of the game and back themselves. That is all we have asked of them. It just takes confidence and we have been backing them up. With Kodi and Milf playing the way they are I am honestly really excited for the finals.''

