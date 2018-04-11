Menu
Parramatta's Corey Norman and Mitchell Moses talk with coach Brad Arthur.
Rugby League

Norman denies rift with Eels halves partner Moses

11th Apr 2018 5:05 PM

COREY Norman has heard all the rumours.

He isn't seeing eye-to-eye with Parramatta playmaking partner Mitchell Moses. He's off coach Brad Arthur and is agitating for an immediate release to NRL rival Canberra.

"Absolute rubbish," Norman says in reply.

But Norman concedes the Eels are easy targets after their 0-5 start.

He says the rumours are a product of people assuming their disastrous first five weeks must be a result of discord at Eels headquarters, and the only way to stop them is to start winning.

"It's easy for everyone to throw their two cents in when you're not winning," Norman said when asked about rumours of a rift with Moses.

"Me and Mitch - our relationship hasn't changed, we're just as strong. That's the frustrating thing, it's just not clicking, we're still working hard and hopefully this weekend it does.

"I don't read into (the rumours), you only hear about it when people come up and ask us. We're as solid as ever."

To go 0-6 against Canberra this Saturday would be close to a death knell for the Eels' season.

Norman denies another loss will spell the end of their finals hopes.

Corey Norman and Mitchell Moses during the Parramatta Eels squad training.
However, according to Fox Sports Stats, no side has recovered from six losses to start the season and made the finals.

It would also be the worst start by an NRL side since South Sydney went winless through the first six weeks in 2008.

The Eels did show some improvement in last week's loss to Penrith, and should be boosted by the return of fullback Clint Gutherson for his first game of the year.

"He's full of energy. We know what he's going to bring," Norman said of Gutherson.

"He's a terrific player and he'll take a bit more off me and Mitch. He'll take a bit more off us.

"I think you (the media) are calling him the saviour but he's just been doing what he has been for months now. He gets in there, works his butt off."

