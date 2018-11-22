Corbett returns from American assault

BIG FUTURE: Chris Corbett has just returned from an assault on the US speedway scene.

Motorsport: Coffs Harbour Dirt Modified driver Chris Corbett has returned from a great US speedway campaign and is now chomping at the bit to get stuck into the 2018-19 Australian season.

Having competed in over 20 race meetings during his two trips to America this year in the 602 Crate Sportsman Dirt Modifieds class, Corbett has gained a wealth of experience.

His most recent visit was highlighted by a hard-charging performance at Oswego Speedway in New York during Super Dirt Week, which saw him power around the outside of the B main field to place third from ninth, before placing 20th in the feature race.

Making the decision to extend his trip to participate in the World Short-Track Championship at Charlotte in North Carolina the following weekend with his Jason Simmons Racing team-mate Tyler Thompson, Corbett was selected to compete in the All Stars Race, being lucky enough to draw pole position.

Proving his worth as a driver, Corbett held onto his position, dominating the race from start to finish.

Corbett was soon to suffer heartbreak though, being 0.9 of a kilogram underweight post-race, leading to a disqualification.

"Despite the disappointment of having the All Stars Race win taken away from us, I'm still very proud with what we were able to achieve in America during the two trips and I'm already looking forward to returning next year,” Corbett said.

"Dirt Modified racing is massive over in America and the competition is tough, so to be able to hold my own against them and gain the respect from the drivers over there is a massive accomplishment.

"I can't thank Jason Simmons, his partner Tiffany Spicer and the rest of the Jason Simmons Racing team enough for taking me under their wing and allowing me to race with them, along with my American teammate Tyler Thompson and all of the wonderful sponsors here in Australia that made this opportunity to race in America possible.”

Not only has Corbett's American campaign given him a greater understanding of how other teams operate both at the track and away from it, it has also been the perfect preparation for his 2018-19 season back home.

Getting his campaign underway in pleasing fashion at Toowoomba's Hi-Tec Oils Speedway last Saturday night, Corbett qualified in pole position for the feature race, before ultimately rounding out the podium in third.

Corbett is planning to contest approximately a dozen race meetings throughout the season, which will include the new-look 5 Star Dirt Series.

Corbett would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of his two American racing trips: Geoff King Holden (Coffs Harbour), Hession's Auto Parts, Redpoint Oils (Coffs Harbour and Kempsey), Snap-On Tools (Coffs Harbour and Grafton), K1 Race Gear, and Blue Water Mechanical (Coffs Harbour). Special thanks must go to Cindy (Mum), Mick (Dad), Dale (brother), Tia, Taylah (girlfriend), and the Britten family from the JBR Motorsport team.