Corbett ready for second crack at American dream

BACK TO THE STATES: Chris Corbett is deep in preparation to return to American shores next month.

BACK TO THE STATES: Chris Corbett is deep in preparation to return to American shores next month. Lone Wolf Photography

MOTORSPORT: Off the back of a pleasing international racing debut last season in the Dirt Modifieds class, Coffs Harbour's Chris Corbett is deep in preparation to return to American shores next month, where he will put his past experience into practice over the space of a busy four months.

Once again basing himself in Fulton, New York with Jason Simmons Racing teammate Tyler Thompson, Corbett will be upping his schedule during his second American campaign, this time contesting a whopping 30 race meetings - double the amount that the average Australian driver contests each season.

While last season saw Corbett return home after approximately 10 race meetings, later travelling back to America to participate in Super Dirt Week, the young gun is looking forward to filling that time with additional outings at tracks throughout New York and surrounding states.

Corbett will later be joined by his older brother Dale who will also take part in Super Dirt Week at Oswego Speedway from October 9-13.

Banking invaluable knowledge during his last visit, Corbett displayed encouraging pace, also experiencing what was both a highlight and a lowlight after winning the All Stars Race in the World Short-Track Championship the Dirt Track at Charlotte in North Carolina, only to be stripped of the win due to being 0.9 of a kilogram underweight at his weigh-in.

Corbett is hungry to make amends this time around.

"I took so much away from last season's trip to America so I'm looking very forward to getting back over there and continuing to learn as much as I can by going head to head with some of the best drivers in the world,” Corbett said.

"The biggest learning curve was around set up and the different ways that American drivers do things, so I'm hoping to pick up some more helpful tips and tricks that I can adopt into my Australia racing.”

Corbett's trip to America couldn't come at a better time, with the 21-year-old having just received the coveted 5 Star Dirt Series trophy during last Saturday night's Australian Speedway Awards at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

"It was really special to accept the 5 Star Dirt Series award in front of so many of Australian speedway's stalwarts and join the likes of Kevin Britten, Jai Stephenson and Mark Robinson, just to mention a few, who have previously won it,” Corbett said.

"This season has definitely been a turning point for the team, so we're hoping to be able to carry that momentum with us to America and do our country proud.”

Corbett would like to thank sponsors Geoff King Holden, Hession's Auto Parts, Redpoint Oils, Snap-On Tools, K1 Race Gear and Blue Water Mechanical for supporting his American trip.