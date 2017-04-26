Corbett a rising star in the V8 Dirt Modified world

A SPOT in the Speedway Australia Rising Star program is a grand reward for Coffs Harbour V8 Dirt Modified driver Chris Corbett.

As part of the program in Canberra, the 19 year-old will learn more about sports science at the Australian Institute of Sport in order to help him progress in his speedway career.

"I'm really looking forward to being part of the Rising Star program and learning more about what it takes to advance in my chosen sport,” Corbett said.

"Coming off the back of my Australian Championship performance, I'm more determined as ever to succeed in V8 Dirt Modifieds and I'm confident that my time at the Rising Star program is going to play a part in helping me reach to the next level.”

That Australian Championship perfomance was a third-place finish in Rockhampton.

Prior to this Corbett's best result was a podium finish in the South Australian titles last year but he drove brilliantly through the 35-lap Australian Championship deciding feature race to charge his way from position eight to round out the podium.

"My car was awesome for the feature race and that was coupled with chancing my luck by venturing to the high line of the track were the keys to my result as I was able to pass some of the country's best racers in what was a non-stop race and was rewarded with a podium result,” the talented teen said.

"Heading into the weekend my goal was to finish somewhere within the top 10 of the feature race so to come away with a much better outcome than I had hoped for is something I, along with my hard-working team, are very proud of.”