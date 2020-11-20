Cops talk to missing businesswoman’s husband

Detectives have reinterviewed the husband of missing businesswoman Melisssa Caddick and are sifting through her complex financial dealings to shed light on the extent of her debts in the days before she walked out of their home without trace.

Detectives from Bondi police today quizzed DJ Anthony Koletti to piece together his wife's movements and state of mind in the hours before she vanished. There's no suggestion Mr Koletti had any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

Anthony Koletti and wife Melissa Caddick.

The high flying Eastern Suburbs mum, who drove a four-wheel-drive Mercedes Benz and lived in a $7million mansion in Dover Heights, is the focus of an extensive seven-day police search.

"We're keeping an open mind about what's happened, we're trying to find out, we're ruling nothing out at this stage," Detective Mick Kyneur said.

Ms Caddick left her home in jogging wear early Friday morning - 72 hours after the Federal Court made orders to prevent her from sending money offshore, selling property or withdrawing funds from 17 bank accounts.

Detectives at the Dover Heights home on Thursday. Picture: Richard Dobson

The Daily Telegraph can reveal that on November 10 Justice Jayne Jagot also ordered the former financial planner to provide the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) with "the name, physical address, email address and phone number of each person who currently has funds deposited" with her or her company, as well as the amount.

She was told to do the same regarding her debts.

And Ms Caddick's company, Maliver Pty Limited, was ordered to give ASIC its latest annual financial statement.

The judge also imposed travel restrictions preventing Ms Caddick, 49, of Dover Heights, from leaving Australia without its consent. This included an order to surrender any passports or international plane tickets.

These orders were in line with an originating process filed by ASIC on November 10, which The Telegraph obtained from the court.

Detectives reinterviewed Anthony Koletti at the Dover Heights home on Thursday. Picture: Richard Dobson

ASIC sought to have a receiver appointed over her and her company's property. However, there is no mention of this in Justice Jagot's orders.

ASIC has not alleged that Ms Caddick or her company have committed any offence.

The details of the court action have emerged after Ms Caddick's distraught husband made a public plea for her return following her disappearance from her cliff top home.

Earlier today, six days into her disappearance, Mr Koletti said he was "not feeling good."

Residents said on the night she disappeared they heard pumping music from the two-storey home.

"They're very isolated couple, I never talk to anyone in the street or came to any of her residence meetings, she was just always seem driving Mercedes and he drove an Audi R8 and was always playing loud music from the house," a neighbour said.

Melissa Caddick.

Missing Sydney woman Melissa Caddick with her husband Anthony Koletti.

"She never went out for walks, you never saw her leave the house, it's strange that she left for a walk at 5:30 the morning she disappeared."

Police said the 49-year-old mother of one left her $7 million property in jogging clothes at 5.30am on Friday and has not contacted anyone since.

"It's really hard, I'm very worried, all I want is for her to be found. We've been married seven years, we've known each other a long time," mr Koletti has said.

"I'm doing everything to help detectives find her, it's really hard, I just want to find her. Right now I'm chasing every lead possible, all I want is to find her, this is very hard …"

Melissa Caddick’s husband Anthony Koletti leaves his Dover Heights home on Thursday. Picture: Christian Gilles

Ms Caddick was the managing director of SalesXecution, formerly Cadley Consulting Group, which specialises in social media, sales performance and marketing.

The company literature states SalesXecution partners with the "best of breed" organisations in sales performance to bring a "holistic" cutting edge solutions to clients.

Police said Ms Caddick was last seen at a home on Wallangra Rd about midnight, before leaving in her jogging clothes at 5.30am.

She left without any money, her mobile or personal possessions.

Anyone with information about Melissa Caddick's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

