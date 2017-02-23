Cops share a coffee with Coffs locals

ON THE STREET: Senior Constable Dave Fish with residents Clare and Elke Littlely chat over a coffee.

IT WAS A busy scene of bustling community on Thursday morning when officers from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command gathered in City Square, offering free coffees and having a chat with locals.

The Coffee with a Cop event is a new concept that has been introduced in communities throughout the nation.

It aims to break the barriers and develop relationships between police and residents in a relaxed, informal environment that allows for one-on-one interaction.

Acting Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer said community members were encouraged to discuss any issues or questions they had with the officers, and were also given an opportunity to report crime.

"It's a chance for police to buy members of the community a coffee and have a one-on-one chat. We can listen to what information they want to tell us and any concerns they wish to raise,” he said.

"It allows us to look at how we might be able to do things better and also allows community to report crime to us and we will follow up on any information given.”

Det Zimmer said the main issues raised involved street crime and alcohol- related crimes, with locals questioning how police were responding.

"We're reassuring the community that we are proactive in targeting street crime and alcohol-related crime.

"We've been actively engaging with the community and targeting known crime hotspots,” he said.

Officers thanked the community for providing information that will assist in further investigations, saying they would contact those people individually to let them know the results of their inquiries.