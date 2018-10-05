Guns, tasers drawn as driver allegedly rams police cars

AN IPSWICH woman accused of ramming two police cars has been refused bail following her dramatic arrest last Friday night.

Amy Maree Devlin's alleged offences took place in bushland at Swanbank just before midnight on September 28.

The 32-year-old appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court this week charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle; driving unlicensed; and two counts of having drug utensils.

Police opposed her bail application, with prosecutor Constable Dave Shelton saying it was a serious charge.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum asked if police were alleging Devlin was the driver of the vehicle involved, as the facts were not entirely clear.

Const Shelton confirmed police would allege Devlin was driving.

Ms MacCallum said police alleged Devlin had been in a car at 11.50pm that was parked on a side road.

A police car with flashing lights and sirens activated pulled up beside the car.

"The officer was unable to see anyone inside as a result of very dark window tinting, and he called another crew to assist," Ms MacCallum said.

"The officer parked in front of the car facing towards it."

The magistrate said two officers in a second police vehicle arrived and parked behind the car. Ms MacCallum said police saw two people in the rear of the parked car who apparently refused to get out.

The car was started and reversed into the Yamanto police car and causing significant damage.

It was then alleged to have been driven forward and into the first police car from the Booval station.

Police allege the driver attempted a U-turn at speed, with the car driven into bushes and crashing into a ditch.

Police pulled tasers and firearms, fearing the driver would attempt to ram them.

Refusing bail, Ms MacCallum said it was clear the car's driver put police at considerable risk.

The matters were adjourned to October 24.