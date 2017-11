A RAID executed by Coffs Clarence Police has reportedly netted $200,000 in drugs.

Police said officers attached to its Target Action Group have executed a search warrant at Halfway Creek.

It's alleged the drugs included a huge haul of cannabis leaf and plants.

An unregistered semi-automatic rifle and ammunition was also seized, police said.

Investigations are continuing at this stage.

"This is a huge hit to the drug trade leading into Christmas," police said.