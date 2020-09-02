Cops injured in bloody slashing attack

One officer was allegedly slashed across the head and shoulder. Picture: NSW Police

One officer was allegedly slashed across the head and shoulder. Picture: NSW Police

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a policeman was slashed in the head and shoulder, and two others were injured in the Sydney CBD overnight.

Police were contacted after a food delivery rider was allegedly harassed by a man on George St just after midnight.

Officers then approached a man walking along York St near Market St.

Police will allege the man removed a knife from his pocket and attacked the officers as a struggle ensued.

One officer was slashed across his head and shoulder and another officer was slashed on the hand, police will allege.

A third officer was allegedly bitten on the arm

An injured officer. Picture: NSW Police

A police officer was allegedly slashed in the head., Picture: NSW Police



Police say the 32-year-old man was then disarmed and arrested, before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital for assessment.

The injured officers were also taken to St Vincent's Hospital, with the 40-year-old male senior constable treated for a cut to the left side of his head and a second cut on his left upper arm.

A 39-year-old male acting sergeant was treated for a cut on his finger and a knee injury, while the 20-year-old male probationary constable was treated for a bite to his tricep.

Following his hospital release, the 32-year-old Lakemba man was charged with cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder, wound person with intent to resist/prevent arrest, assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm and resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.

One of the police officer’s injuries. Picture: NSW Police



Police Association of NSW president Tony King said what was alleged to have occurred was "disgusting".

"It really does show the dangerous nature of policing," Mr King said.

"Everyone else was at home last night, safely at home, these members are on the street 24/7 keeping everyone safe."

Mr King called for government action to address community attitudes to police, adding on average, there are 2500 assaults on officers each year.

"The government has called for a parliamentary inquiry into it, we welcome that, but we do need to see some movement on that and a shift in community attitudes towards police," he said.

"What we actually see is serious assaults on police officers over and over again and we really need to see these stop."

The accused man has been refused bail and will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

Originally published as Cops injured in bloody slashing attack