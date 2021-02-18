Menu
Police have released an image of a man who could assist them with their inquiries into a sex assault of a 14-year-old girl at a beach.
Crime

Cops hunt sex attacker of girl on beach

by James Hall
18th Feb 2021 2:43 PM

Police have released an image of a man who sthey believe could assist them with inquiries into a sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl who was swimming at the beach.

The teenage girl was swimming with friends at Melbourne's Middle Brighton Pier on January 13 when she told police she was assaulted by an unknown man.

Police say the girl was swimming back to the ladder along the affluent suburb's pier when the man grabbed her in the water and sexually assaulted her.

The man was last seen swimming away from the area.

A composite image was released by detectives on Thursday of a man who they say "could assist with their inquiries".

The man is believed to be in his 20s with short black hair, blue or green eyes and a solid build.

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information about the alleged assault is being urged to contact police through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

