The street where Jacinta went missing in her pyjamas.
News

Cops’ grave fears for missing girl in pyjamas

by Nick Hansen
14th May 2018 12:42 PM

POLICE hold grave fears for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in her pyjamas this morning.

Jacinta Laverance was last seen near Amaroo St, Sylvania Heights at 7am this morning, wearing purple and aqua pyjamas and sneakers.

Missing...Jacinta Laverance.
Police out side missing girl Jacinta Laverance on Amaroo St, Sylvania Heights.
Jacinta is around 172cm tall, of Caucasian appearance, with a slim build and blonde hair.

A police helicopter has been circling the area this morning.

Officers are concerned given the girl's age and that the disappearance is out of character.

The missing statement has been shared by members of the community, including the nlocal Miranda Magpies FC, who is asking for help in finding "our Jacinta.

 

 

A neighbour who lived a few doors up from where Jacinta was last seen said she did not know the family personally but would wave back to them if they drove by.

Although the elderly neighbour said residents were close knit, she said she rarely saw Jacinta.

"It's just a tragedy, we have an 11-year-old grand daughter and I don't know what we would do if she went missing," she said. "It's just devastating."

The neighbour said she phoned another neighbour who was currently away but lived opposite the home police were searching and said they were extremely upset.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

