The single mum, $50k laundry stash and 'coma in a bottle'

A young Queensland mum accused of hiding the proceeds of a lucrative drug empire in her clothes washing machine faces losing the cash to authorities under proceeds of crime laws, a court has heard.

The Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Reece Kershaw, has applied to the District Court in Brisbane for orders to forfeit the $52,115 that was found in the Robina home of Hannah Christine Lovejoy.

The AFP suspect that the cash is a proceed of crime, court documents state.

Most of the cash was in $50 bills and it was found by a police cash sniffer dog in her washing machine in her laundry.

Other small amounts of allegedly laundered cash were also found hidden in a recessed door frame above the washing machine.

Police also allege that a further $110,531 in cash deposited her bank accounts came from sales of the drug gamma-butyrolactone, or GBL.

They argue that 25-year-old Lovejoy is an unemployed single mum receiving Newstart, a single parenting payment and family tax benefit, and she has no legitimate means of having earned that sum of money through legal means.

However police did state that she appears to receive small cash deposits into her bank account for "spray tan" and "mousse".

The laundry cash was seized by police on May 21 during a police raid of the two-bedroom Robina townhouse which is part of the Riverlily development along the Mudgeeraba Creek.

The raid on Lovejoy's home came two weeks after Australian Border Force (ABF) officers working in the air cargo section at the airport intercepted two large boxes addressed to Lovejoy.

The boxes had been sent using FedEx from China and allegedly contained 25L of GBL, known as "coma in a bottle", court documents state.

The drugs were worth up to $125,000, police allege.

Police allege they found text messages on Lovejoy's mobile phone during the May 21 raid where she was discussing packages sent from China which had been stopped by the ABF.

Lovejoy’s case is due in the District Court in Brisbane on December 2.

Lovejoy has been charged with possessing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, dealing with money reasonably expected to be proceeds of crime, and failing to provide police access to her password-protected electronic devices.

The AFP alleges three previous consignments from China contained GBL and were sent to Lovejoy's Robina townhouse November and December last year.

These packages, which were described as containing "silicone oil" in customs paperwork, were not examined by ABF officers and were delivered to the home, court documents state.

Police allege that the previous consignments were addressed to a man named Larry Jelati, who is a "false identity used by Lovejoy" to hide her identity.

The AFP have also asked the court to force Ms Lovejoy to reveal all her assets and debts worth $5000 or more in a sworn statement.

Lovejoy has been targeted by the Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce - made up of the AFP, the Australian Taxation Office the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre which aims to take the profits out of crime.

Lovejoy has not filed an appearance in the case.

Originally published as Cops' grab for mum's 'dirty cash'