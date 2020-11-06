Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Crime

Cops foil quarantine hotel guest’s sneaky drug package

by HELEN KEMPTON
6th Nov 2020 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE were called to a Tasmanian quarantine hotel today after reports a 'suspicious drug package' was intercepted by hotel staff.

Upon the Mercury arriving at Sunrise Devonport hotel, police officers and security were observed inside the gates.

A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.
A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.


Tasmania Police confirmed officers attended Sunrise Devonport just after 12pm today.

"A packet of cigarettes had been delivered for a hotel guest and inside the packet were cigarettes and a small quantity of marijuana," a police spokesperson said.

"Police confiscated the marijuana and will consider any further action."

Originally published as Cops foil quarantine hotel guest's sneaky drug package

coronavirus hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Locals band together to get life-saving equipment

        Premium Content Locals band together to get life-saving equipment

        News Bellingen becomes a whole lot safer with the introduction of much needed medical supplies.

        Time to give young people the recognition they deserve

        Premium Content Time to give young people the recognition they deserve

        Community Will the Coffs/Clarence back their kids in the NSW’s premier youth achievement...

        Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        Premium Content Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

        News Coronavirus NSW: $100 voucher plan to boost hospitality industry

        New Coffs/Clarence housing data signals metro influx

        Premium Content New Coffs/Clarence housing data signals metro influx

        Property Region enjoys second highest quarterly rise in Australia