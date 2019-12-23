Cops find drugs and guns in multi-vehicle crash aftermath

Cops found a shotgun, ammunition and drugs in an overturned car – allegedly driven by a drunk man at terrifyingly high speeds – after a three-vehicle crash.

Cops found a shotgun, ammunition and drugs in an overturned car – allegedly driven by a drunk man at terrifyingly high speeds – after a three-vehicle crash.

OFFICERS discovered a shotgun, ammunition and drugs in an overturned car - allegedly driven by an intoxicated man at terrifyingly high speeds - after a three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway over the weekend, a court has heard.

Mitchell Benjamin Bellotti, 25, appeared from his hospital bed via videolink in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning, charged with a string of offences including possession of utensils, dangerous drugs, a firearm and dangerous driving under the influence.

Police prosecutor Peri Cardiff said the situation unfolded late Friday evening in Holland Park West, when Bellotti allegedly crashed his vehicle, causing "extensive damage" to an Uber car and another vehicle along the Pacific Mwy.

"The driver appeared to be erratic and agitated," Ms Cardiff said. "They were observed trying to climb up onto the upturned vehicle and reach items of property."

Police then allegedly found shotgun shells strewn through the inside of the vehicle, and then a loaded shotgun inside a case.

Six shotgun shells were found in the vehicle and a further 62 shells in a black bag beside the firearm.

Ms Cardiff said two grams of crystal methamphetamine and six blue pills "believed to be MDMA" were also located in the vehicle, along with two large hunting knives.

"His behaviour is escalating," Ms Peri said in arguing for Bellotti to be refused bail remanded in custody.

Bellotti's lawyer argued for bail, saying he had been returning to his Algester home when the incident unfolded and that the results of his blood drug screening had not yet returned.

"He can reside with his parents at an address at Algester," he said.

His lawyer claimed had been attempting to retrieve his mobile in the aftermath of the crash, and that the shotgun was not his.

"Mr Bellotti was not aware they were in the vehicle, having loaned his vehicle to another person earlier."

Magistrate Jason Schubert remanded Bellotti in custody, saying he was a risk of reoffending.

He will appear in court in late January.